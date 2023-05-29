Inuwa Yahaya, governor of Gombe State, has pledged to be just and fair to all, irrespective of political, ethnic, religious and sectional affiliations, adding that the collective interest of the state supersedes all other interests and considerations.

Mr Yahaya stated this in a speech he read during his second-term swearing-in event on Monday, 29 May, at the Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe.

The Governor, who expressed gratitude to the people of Gombe State for re-electing him, called on all stakeholders across partisan divides to join hands to move the state forward.

“Now that the elections are over, the business of governance must continue apace. As always, I call on all stakeholders across partisan divides to join hands and move our state forward.

READ ALSO:

“On my part, I shall be just and fair to all, irrespective of political, ethnic, religious and sectional affiliations. The collective interest of Gombe State supersedes all other interests and considerations,” he said.

Having reeled out his achievements over the last four years, Mr Yahaya noted that in the next four years, his administration should focus on economic empowerment and job creation. He said more will be done to enhance education, healthcare and infrastructural development in the state.

“I am confident that, with your continuous support and prayers, we shall overcome these challenges, seize emerging opportunities, and create a future that is brighter and more prosperous for every resident of Gombe State,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

