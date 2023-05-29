The second term of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will “soon be terminated by the judiciary,” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said.

Hakeem Amode, the PDP spokesperson, said in a statement issued after the governor was sworn-in on Monday at the TBS area of the state.

The governor, decked in a white Agbada and a purple cap, took the oath of office at 11:44 a.m.

In the 18 March governorship election, Mr Sanwo-Olu of the APC was re-elected, having secured a total of 762,134 votes against his main challengers — Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran of the PDP, who polled 62,449 and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the LP who got 312,329 votes.

After the election, PDP’s candidate Abdul-Azeez Adediran filed a petition before the governorship election tribunal of Lagos.

He called for the disqualification of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress and the Labour Party, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, for “non-compliance” with the Electoral Act 2022 and the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

PDP

The opposition party commended the people of Lagos for their resilience, courage and endurance over the last 24 years of the APC governance in the state.

“While we will not go into the details of what transpired in the last 24 years, we as a party believe that nothing much will change in the state as the ruling APC appears not to have much to render for Lagosians,” the statement reads.

“We recall the years that the PDP was in power from 1999 to 2015 at the centre, those were perhaps the best moments of Nigeria, when the cost of living was relatively low when Nigerians could afford basic things of life, and the level of insecurity then was very very minimal.

“However, whatever the nation is going through now will not take the shine off the celebration of return to democracy by Nigeria.

Mr Amode said that 29 May marks the day Nigeria transitioned from military rule to civilian rule in 199.

“We believe that May 29 of every year calls for retrospection and reflection by all Nigerians on what we need to do to get our nation to the Promised Land,” he said.

He urged Lagos residents to get involved in how the state is being run rather than allowing power in the hands of a few people.

“We must all join hands to build a Lagos we can be proud of, a state that harnesses her resources for the good of her people and that recognises the fact that the commonwealth of the state should be judiciously distributed among the mass of the people,” the statement read.

“Democracy is meant to be an opportunity for the people to enjoy a better life and the state to be massively developed for the good of all.

“Unfortunately, what we have experienced in the last few years is a situation where a section of people benefit from all we all suffered for.

“As a party, the PDP believes in extending the dividends of democracy to all Lagosians.”

