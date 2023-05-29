Peter Mbah has been sworn-in as the fourth governor of Enugu State.

He was sworn in alongside his deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai.

The Chief Judge of the state, Raymond Ozoemena, administered the oath of allegiance and oath of office to Mr Mbah at exactly 12: 52 p.m. on Monday.

The judge had earlier administered the oath to Mr Ossai at exactly 12:44 p.m.

In attendance at the inauguration were Mr Mbah’s predecessor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; former governor of the State, Sullivan Chime, outgoing senator representing Enugu North District, Chukwuka Utazi, former deputy governor of Enugu State, Okechukwu Itanyi, and Speaker of State Assembly, Edward Ubosi.

Others were the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga, his counterpart in Anglican Diocese of Nike, Emmanuel Chukwuma.

Several members of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, attended the event.

Mr Mbah was declared winner of the 18 March governorship election in the state, after polling 160,895 votes to defeat his closest challenger and the Labour Party candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, who scored 157,552 votes.

