As the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, holds in less than 24 hours, stakeholders have advocated massive investments in Nigeria’s education sector, even as they sought adequate rewards for teachers.

They described education as the foundation for development and that “the quality of a nation’s teachers would determine the quality of its education.”

These stakeholders include the President of the Lagos chapter of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPPS), Masheyi Olushola; an official of the national secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Manu Adebola; and Lagos Coordinator of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), among others.

They spoke during the week at the official announcement of the opening of the entry for the 9th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award.

According to Mr Olushola, the motivation derived by Nigerian teachers through the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award should be enough justification for the government to recognise the impacts of investing in teachers “as a game changer for national development.”

He pledged continued support of the principals’ body to the initiative and called on other private establishments and philanthropists to emulate Nigerian Breweries Plc and support the programme.

About the teachers’ award

Introduced in 2015 by the company through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition was, according to the organisers, set up as part of its contributions towards supporting the nation’s education sector “in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG 4”.

Endorsed by the Nigerian government through the Federal Ministry of Education, among other agencies and departments, the award is arguably Nigeria’s most rewarding motivational initiative for teachers, as winners receive millions of naira in cash, foreign training, and infrastructural support for their schools.

The award recognises the best secondary school teacher and rewards handsomely exceptional educators “who are shaping the future of our country.”

2023 edition

The entries formally opened on Thursday, 25 May, and will close on Friday, 21 July.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the sponsor company’s Secretary and Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku, emphasised the fundamental role teachers play in shaping the lives of their students. He said the competition aimed to reward their efforts and inspire them to continue making a positive impact.

He announced that two other corporate bodies- AirPeace and Stanbic IBTC Bank, have formally been enlisted as co-sponsors of the competition.

“As you may already know, this is the 9th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, but unlike the previous editions where the Nigeria Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund was the sole sponsor, we are delighted to announce that this year, we have commenced opening up potential partnerships with reputable and progressive companies who share in our vision and mission for the initiatives,” he said.

In her remarks, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, explained that all secondary teachers in both public and private schools are encouraged to participate in the 9th edition, even as she highlighted the competition’s immense impact on teachers. She said it had ignited a newfound passion and commitment to exceptional teaching among educators.

“There is no doubt that this competition has done a lot to lift the spirit of Nigerian teachers. In the last eight years, we have succeeded in providing a new narrative for the teaching profession in Nigeria. Our teachers are now proud to be associated with teaching, and we are encouraging the next generation of teachers to be passionate about the profession,” she said.

Prizes

Speaking on the prizes, Mrs Morgan disclosed that the overall winner for the 2023 edition would receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million, a trophy, and a capacity development training opportunity. He added that the winner’s school would receive either a computer laboratory or a block of classrooms.

“The first runner-up of the competition would receive a total sum of N1,500,000, a trophy, while the second runner-up receives a total of N1,250,000 and a trophy. All state champions will be rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of N500,000 each,” she added.

The Air Peace and Stanbic IBTC Bank were represented at the event by the Head of Corporate Communications, Stanley Olisa, and the Head, Consumer Sector and Client Coverage, Nnenna Okoro, respectively. They both commended the initiatives and expressed their determination to ensure the initiative remains the best of its kind.

