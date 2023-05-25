The Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation, Americas (NIDOA), has congratulated Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, while expressing a desire to partner with the incoming administration on diaspora matters.

According to a statement signed by the group’s chairman Ezekiel Macham, Mr Tinubu’s election is a “testament to the power of powerful visioning backed up by meticulous planning and execution.”

According to the group, Mr Tinubu symbolises the aphorism that the road to success is often rough, long-winding, and littered with obstacles.

“While others cut and run, only the tough and deep have the resilience to stay the course to achieve ultimate success,” Mr Macham said.

The group said it trusts that Mr Tinubu has the capacity to tackle the major challenges confronting Nigeria in different areas including security, power, economy, health, education, external dependence, debts, corruption, transportation, nepotism, youth unemployment, and poverty.

In line with NIDOA’s mission to harness Nigeria’s vast human capital for the social, economic, and infrastructural development of the country and its people, it said it is ready to partner with Mr Tinubu’s administration to leverage its rich pool of talents and expertise for national development.

Mr Tinubu emerged winner of a closely contested presidential election in February. He will be inaugurated on 29 May as Nigeria’s 16th president succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

