The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) is prepared to set the agenda for the incoming National Assembly.

The 10th National Assembly, comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives, will be inaugurated in June at the expiration of the 9th Assembly.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday at a dialogue for the agenda setting organised by the institute, its Director -General, Abubakar Sulaiman, said the outcome of the roundtable discussion would serve as input to the legislative agenda that will be channelled to the 10th National Assembly for the lawmakers’ consideration.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor, said NILDS as the think tank and research institute for the legislature; the inputs from presentations and discussions during the roundtable will be harnessed and transmitted to the relevant committees and offices of the national assembly for input in the agenda of the 10th NASS.

He charged participants and discussants at the roundtable to sectionalise their inputs on specific thematic areas like the economy, health, security, human rights, judicial reforms, education and women’s affairs, among others.

“As you make your contributions, therefore, it would be vital to situate them within the changing dynamics at the global, national, and subnational levels, Nigeria does not exist in isolation. As such an effective 10th National Assembly must situate its function of law-making, oversight, and representation in the context of Nigeria as a member of a global village, Mr Sulaiman told the participants.

Participants at the dialogue included representatives of the Trade Union Congress, NECA, women groups, students, fintech, civil society groups, academics, and media, among others.

