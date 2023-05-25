Management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, has denied any increase in tuition fees, describing the trending rumour of a hike in fees in the social media as fake.

This is contained in a statement signed by the institution’s acting Registrar, Ambrose Odiase, on Wednesday, in Benin.

The statement said: “It has become necessary for the management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, to set the records straight regarding the issue of tuition fees of students of the University.

“This follows the misinformation that has been unleashed on the social media space in the past few days by mischief makers who have been churning out staggering inconsistent figures, and claiming them to be the official school fees regime of the university.

“For the avoidance of doubt, and the general information, there’s no tuition fee increase for the 2022/2023 session in Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, for returning students of the University.

“All tuition fees remain the same as in the 2021/2022 academic session for our students,” it said.

The statement, however, advised prospective students to visit the university website to access the fees applicable to them and decide for themselves whether or not they wish to be students of the University.

According to the statement, no candidate seeking admission into Ambrose Alli University is yet a student of the university until he or she has matriculated.

“Such potential student should note that the offer of admission will lapse after two weeks from the date of publication of the admission list and the payment of acceptance fee will determine those to be registered for matriculation.”

It added that “The university will not be prepared to admit beyond its quota.”

(NAN)

