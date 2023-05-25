The police have arraigned a former deputy speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Oludare Kadiri, for alleged public disturbance.

Mr Kadiri was removed as deputy speaker and suspended from the House last year but a court later voided his suspension. He said the Assembly has refused to comply with the order of the court for his reabsorption.

The 54-year old lawmaker was arrested by the police on Tuesday and arraigned before a magistrate court in Isabo, Abeokuta, on Wednesday on a two-count charge of threat to lives and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that Mr Kadiri had been on suspension since March 2022, “but claimed that the court had given him judgement, and asked him to resume back to his office.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant claimed he had gone to the Assembly to resume office, in accordance with the date given in the judgement of the state High court but had not been allowed to do so.

Context

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the lawmaker on Tuesday blocked the gate of the Assembly complex over the refusal of the authorities to allow him back in the house despite the court ruling.

The high court had on 1 April held that his suspension was an abuse of power and abuse of office by the Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, the House of Assembly and the Clerk of the House.

Despite the judgement, Mr Kadiri has not been allowed back to his office.

Drama

A police source told PREMIUM TIMES that the lawmaker was invited by the Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, to his official quarters from where he was asked to go to the police headquarters in Eleweran to write a statement. He was later arrested there and detained.

Narrating the incident on Tuesday at the gate of the Assembly complex, a police officer who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to a journalist said :“When we got there he was sitting in his car blocking the assembly entrance, an act that is against the right of others using the entrance. Minutes after our arrival, a DCP came to invite him on the order of the CP.

“Later, after it dawned on him that he had been arrested tactically, he was unhappy but was laughing and saying ‘agbara ni won lo abi?’, meaning ‘ Are they using their powers over me?’ It’s Okay.”

Mr Kadiri did not pick his calls or respond to a text message from this reporter inquiring on the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

