A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, Samuel Adegoke, has reportedly killed himself after losing his school fees and that of his friend in online gambling.

The National Diploma II student of Electrical Electronic Engineering died after allegedly drinking a chemical substance.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Adegoke lost his fees to betting on Friday but died on Monday while the school was preparing for first-semester examinations.

He reportedly accessed the bank account of his roommate by stealing his password.

It was further gathered that the school had warned that no student would be allowed to sit an examination without completing their registration.

Mr Adegoke was reportedly rushed to the school clinic, where he was later referred to a specialist hospital outside the school in Ilaro before he was pronounced dead.

The spokesperson of the school, Sola Abiala, confirmed the incident.

Mr Abiala, who spoke with our correspondent on the phone, said: “He died on Monday morning while the exam was about to start.”

He said it was detected at the specialist hospital that Mr Adegoke had taken a chemical substance.

