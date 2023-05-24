The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Wale Abbas on Tuesday ordered the detention of some police officers in the command for allegedly assaulting some residents in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, said the officers were seen in a viral video assaulting the residents.

The incident happened in Ekredjebor community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In the video clip posted on Twitter, a police officer is seen using a plank to beat an unidentified person while another officer holding a plank is seen chasing another, apparently a motorcyclist, according to a background voice in the video.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, did not disclose the identities of the officers.

He did not also disclose when the incident occurred and what led to the assault by the officers, an action he described as “unprofessional”.

“It is not in the command’s character to assault members of the public who we are supposed to protect. More so, planks are not part of police accoutrements, and it is absolutely unprofessional of them to assault members of the public in whatever guise,” Mr Edafe said.

The incident came less than two months after some officers were arrested in the state for allegedly maltreating a woman after a video of the incident went viral.

The victim, a half-naked woman, could be seen in the video crying out for help as police officers held her down on the ground while using a rope to tie her hands behind her back.

An officer was seen in the video stamping on the woman’s foot as she struggled on the ground, this newspaper reported in March.

In the neighbouring Rivers State, the police last month demoted an officer who was filmed slapping a motorist in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The assault on the motorist by the officers triggered outrage on social media, prompting the police in Rivers State to order their arrest.

The three officers involved were later arrested and flown to the Force Headquarters in Abuja where they faced administrative trial.

One of the officers, Adejoh Siaka, an inspector was demoted to sergeant after the trial. A sergeant, Ndiwa Kpuebari, was reprimanded for being present at the scene of the incident while the last of the three – Friday Obaka was discharged unconditionally after the trial.

