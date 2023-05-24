The Nigerian government has appointed Sani Usman as the 7th substantive Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, in Bauchi State.

The letter of appointment was, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, handed over to the new appointee by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Until his current appointment, Mr Usman was the polytechnic’s Deputy Rector, a position he held from 2018 to 2022.

The appointment, according to the institution’s Deputy Registrar in charge of public relations, Muhammad Rabiu, is effective from 21 May.

He succeeds Sanusi Waziri, who was appointed in February, 2018.

About Mr Usman

Mr Usman, 60, joined the service of the Polytechnic in 1989 and rose through the ranks to become Chief Lecturer in 2014.

He headed the Computer Science Department from 2004 to 2018, and was also the Dean of the School of Science and Technology from 2013-2017.

He was elected a member of the polytechnic’s governing council in 2017 to represent the academic board.

Mr Usman holds a Postgraduate Diploma and Masters of Science Degree in Computer Science in 1996 and 2006 respectively, at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1987.

Born in Gombe on 18th August, 1963, the newly appointed Rector is a member of the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN).

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

