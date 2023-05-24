The police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, said a motorcyclist in the state raped his female passenger inside a bush after diverting her from her route.

The alleged rapist has been identified as Abdullahi Musa, 34, while the victim is 24.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement he posted on Twitter on Wednesday, said the suspect had anal sex with the victim.

The incident happened on 28 February in Asaba. The victim had arrived at Asaba at night from Benin, Edo State, and got on Mr Musa’s bike to take her to her destination.

“Instead of taking her to her destination, he diverted her to the bush, (and) raped her through her anus,” Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said in the Twitter post.

He posted a photo of Mr Musa and a video clip in which the suspect is heard confessing to the crime.

“I had sex with her through the anus,” Mr Musa said in Pidgin English in the clip.

Mr Musa went for the victim’s anus when he discovered that she was having her menstrual flow.

“He found out that I was on my period. He gave me a cotton wool to put in my body. He said, after all, a woman has two holes. If he cannot have sex with me because I was on my period, he was going to do it through my anus,” the victim said in a video in which her identity is shielded.

She said she kept quiet throughout her ordeal because her alleged assailant had threatened her.

The video was posted on Twitter by Mr Edafe.

The suspect, Mr Musa, said he used his phone to film the victim before telling her to wear her dress. He also confessed to robbing the victim of her perfume inside her bag.

It is unclear whether the suspect is a commercial motorcyclist or not.

Mr Edafe said the police began investigating the incident on 5 May and were able to track down and arrest the suspect on 20 May.

“We should be careful, especially at night and in areas we don’t know much. The heart of man, they say, is desperately wicked,” the police spokesperson said.

