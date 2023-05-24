Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, has commissioned the first phase of the expanded General Aviation Terminal (GAT) and cargo terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Mr Sirika’s Special Assistant on Media, James Odaudu, on Tuesday. According to the statement, the minister said the commissioned projects are worth N2.2 billion.

The statement noted that the GAT expansion, which was carried out by Messrs Glovesly Pro-Project Limited, would increase the capacity of the terminal from 254 to 1,054.

“The facility also comes with the complements of three standard departure halls, three VIP Lounges, two protocol lounges, three 3 lifts, four toilets, five office spaces and five staircases and others,” the statement said.

The minister explained that the projects were conceived to address the decades-long limited capacity challenge of the terminal and cargo facilities in the industry.

On the Cargo Terminal, Mr Sirika said it was part of the implementation of the Aviation Roadmap and that there were seven of them to be commissioned.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done at the terminal and appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the development of the sector during his tenure.

Reorganisation

The Minister hinted that the reorganisation of the agencies under the ministry is ongoing and would continue until 29 May.

He reiterated that the reorganisation in the agencies received the approval of Mr Buhari, stressing that the government was a continuum, irrespective of the time of change of the Chief Executive Officers.

“…Those who were removed have had their time,” he added.

The minister said the outgoing administration improved the sector more than it met it, and that history would judge it right.

Mr Sirika emphasised that the government doubled the number of airlines, airports and quadrupled the number of passengers in the last eight years.

He explained that the seriousness attached to the sector by the government made the industry the second in the world to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic after Colombia.

“President Buhari has done extremely well in civil aviation. I don’t care when you criticise me. Whether you did the criticism objectively or not. If you do it, I am humble enough to look through. If you are wrong, I look at it and shine, and if you are right, then, I shine again,” he said.

