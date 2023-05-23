The National Assembly is considering transforming its Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies to the University of Legislative Studies.
The Director-General of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Abubakar Sulaiman, made this known on Monday while inspecting the construction of the institute’s radio station in Abuja.
Mr Sulaiman, a professor, claimed that the institute has every requirement to transform its operation from an institute to a full fledged university.
“What is needed for university is already available at the Institute. What is required now is the political will for the transformation into University for Legislative Studies,” he said.
Radio station
The Institute’s radio station is proposed to be called Democracy Radio and Legislative Centre for Security Analysis.
The Director-General said the radio station, after commissioning, will transmit issues relating to the National Assembly and democracy to listeners.
“Democracy Radio as envisioned is to serve as a nexus between parliament and the people and practically serve as a disseminating unit to Nigerians about democracy,” he said.
“When fully operational after commissioning, it will have more information than any other radio station in Nigeria going by the resources and facilities that will be at the disposal of management and staff, one of which is the standardized website already provided for it.”
