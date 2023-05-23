The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has called on newly elected, re-elected and outgoing public officers to declare their assets before being sworn-in or leaving office on 29 May.

Mustapha Musa, the Special Assistant to CCB Chairman, Mohammed Isah, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

”It is important for elected officers to comply with the provisions of the Constitution as it is part of the requirements for occupying or exiting a public office.

“As an agency of government, we have already done our work according to the constitutional mandate; we have issued assets declaration forms to the newly elected and returning public officers.

“But since asset declaration administration is a continuous process, we have started receiving some completed forms from some of them, while some are yet to return theirs.

“Though, from previous experience, we hardly have had any problem with elected public officers, they do fill and return their forms, but it is important we remind them of the need to comply with the provisions of the law,” Mr Musa said.

He added: “The constitution is clear on defaulters, hence, they should declare before they are sworn in or they face the consequences.’’

Mr Musa said that aside from elected public officers, appointed public officers and civil servants should also endeavour to declare their assets.

He added that apart from asset declaration, the officers must comply with all the codes of the Bureau.

“We always urge them to comply with the code of conduct as enshrined under the fifth schedule of the constitution of the country, not only asset declaration.

“They should comply with other codes, like prohibition of bribery and corruption, abuse of power, among others because it is for the betterment of our country,

“When things get better, corruption will be defeated and we will have a country we will be proud of,” he said.

It is mandatory for public officers, including the president, vice-president, governors, and their deputies, as well as other elective and appointed officers listed under the Fifth Schedule of the Nigerian constitution to declare their assets at the beginning and the end of their tenures.

The CCB has the power to charge anyone in breach of the code of conduct of public officers, which include declaration of assets, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Punishments for such breaches include removal from office, forfeiture of assets the breaches relate to, and barring the convicts from holding public office for 10 years.

(NAN)

