A senator, Sani Musa, has denied reports of his involvement in an alliance to return Ahmad Lawan as the Senate President with a senator-elect, Osita Izunaso, as his deputy.

Mr Musa, who has been reelected from the Niger East District, said the reports were false and an attempt to cause confusion in the All Progressives Congress.

The senator initially announced his ambition to run for the Senate President seat but has been endorsed by the North-central leaders of the APC for election as deputy Senate President.

The national leadership of the APC has nominated a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio,for the top seat and the senator representing Kano North District, Barau Jibrin, as his deputy.

However, some of the other aspirants have accused their party of being unfair with the zoning arrangement adopted for the nominations.

Mr Musa, in a statement Monday night, said he did not have any agreement with any group to return Mr Lawan as the presiding officer for the 10th Assembly.

He stated that he is committed to the resolution of his colleagues from the North-central.

He urged senators-elect to disregard the rumor that he is working to help Mr Lawan retain the seat.

