Meta Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg, on Monday announced that WhatsApp users can now edit a message within 15 minutes of sending the message.

Mr Zuckerberg disclosed this in a brief statement posted on his official Facebook page on Monday.

“You can now edit your WhatsApp messages up to 15 mins after they’re sent,” his post reads.

The company in a blog post said the feature is available to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

“For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages.

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after.

“Edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, so those you’re messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history. As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption,” the company said.

Last month, WhatsApp announced that its users will now use the same account on multiple phones simultaneously.

WhatsApp is an internationally available freeware, cross-platform, centralised instant messaging and voice-over-IP service owned by the tech conglomerate, Meta.

The app allows users to send text and voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, and other content seamlessly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

