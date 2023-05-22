The Federal High Court in Kano has declared as unconstitutional the murder charges filed against the Majority Leader of the House Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, by the police in a magistrate court.

The court faulted the police for charging Mr Doguwa in a court that lacks jurisdiction to entertain the offence the lawmaker was charged with.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police in Kano charged Mr Doguwa with murder for allegedly killing three people during the 25 February election.

The lawmaker was allegedly involved in a violent confrontation between members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) that led to the killing of three people and the burning of a campaign office of the opposition party in the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano.

On Monday, a federal high court judge, Mohammad Yunusa, declared that the magistrate court lacked jurisdiction to hear and grant the N500 million bail on exparte application on the embattled majority leader of the Houses of Representatives.

Delivering judgement on the motion on notice filed by Mr Doguwa against his fundamental right and unlawful detention by the lower court, Mr Yunusa held that the Chief Magistrate Court lacks the jurisdiction to preside over any charge bordering on criminal conspiracy.

The judge cited section 251 (1) of the Constitution, which exclusively grants the federal court jurisdiction to hear cases on firearms as contained in the charges filed against Mr Doguwa.

The judge emphasised that granting Mr Doguwa bail was not meant to prevent him from trial, insisting that due process must be followed.

In an affidavit submitted before the court, Mr Doguwa, through his attorney, Nureini Jimoh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), sought the enforcement of his client’s fundamental rights as guaranteed by the constitution and other lawful charters.

The lawyer claimed that Mr Doguwa was detained by the police unlawfully and against his right to liberty and freedom as allowed under several provisions of the 1999 constitution as amended.

As contained in the affidavits, the applicant’s lawyer insisted that the incarceration of his client by the chief magistrate was null and void and unconstitutional because the lower court lacks the competence to entertain criminal charges.

In his judgement, Mr Yunusa declared that citizens reserved the right under the provisions of section 46 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended to approach any high court to challenge an attempt or breach of his or her fundamental right.

He explained that Mr Doguwa ought not to be remanded in the correctional facility in the first place because he was not arraigned and properly charged, adding that the police’s argument on holding charge before the lower court was not recognised by the constitution of the land.

The court, therefore, granted the application of the Applicant

Doguwa to be prosecuted soon

On Friday, the police concluded the investigation against Mr Doguwa and transmitted their findings to the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Lawan, for prosecution.

With the findings of the case concluded, the Kano State government is expected to file criminal charges against the lawmaker formally.

Mr Lawan said his ministry would study the case file and take necessary legal action within two weeks.

“I have just received the Commissioner of Police, Kano, who came to submit the case file of Doguwa after they completed the investigation. The case was taken over by the IGP for proper investigation, and that was returned to us for prosecution.

“Let me assure the public that the government would study the case carefully and proper recommendations would be issued after the study, and that should not take us more than two weeks for necessary action,” Mr Lawan said.

