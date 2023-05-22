The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, says academic activities will commence in July in the newly established Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the law for the establishment of the polytechnic in March 2021 and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, also approved the site in June 2021.

The Deputy Senate President, who represents the Delta Central Senatorial District, was the sponsor of the bill for the establishment of the polytechnic.

Mr Omo-Agege, while hosting leaders from his constituency, said academic activities will begin in the institution in the next two months.

“Bills are passed everyday through both chambers. That may sound difficult to you but as difficult as that is, even after you scale though that hurdle, getting presidential assent is another big hurdle. But I was lucky that I found favour in the sight of our president, President Muhammadu Buhari, and also found favour in the sight of the Honourable Minister of Education. And they were able to approve it,” he said.

“By God’s grace, I believe in the next two months or thereabouts, with all of the structures already in place, academic activities should begin at the Federal Polytechnic Orogun.”

Mr Omo-Agege thanked President Buhari and the minister of education for their roles in the establishment of the institution.

