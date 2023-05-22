The Lagos State government has unveiled an 11-day programme for the second term inauguration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

The event is scheduled to be held from 21 May to 4 June, the commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoho, said at a press conference in Alausa, Ikeja.

Mr Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured a second term in the election held on 20 March with 762,134 votes.

The programmes which will be held in the five divisions of Lagos – Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Epe – are lined up to celebrate Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, “who have performed excellently in office in the first term, with the promise of improved performance ‘A Greater Lagos Rising.”

The commissioner said Mr Sanwo-Olu will commission projects in eight local government areas – Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Alimosho, Ikeja, Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Surulere for three consecutive days from day three (24 May) to day five (26 May)

The programme will kickstart with the youth carnival and robotic competition, which will involve people living with disability which will hold simultaneously in all the Lagos five divisions.

A public lecture titled “The Making of a Beacon: Lagos and the Consolidation of a Democracy that Works for all” to be delivered by Adigun Agbaje, former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, will be held on day two (23 May).

“Book launch and photo exhibition, as well as a Stage Drama performance, will also hold on day two at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos,” the statement reads.

“Children’s Day activities, which will hold at the Police College in Ikeja, and Novelty Match to be played simultaneously in five divisions of Lagos are scheduled for Day Six on May 27 while the Pre-inauguration rehearsal will hold on Day Seven (28 May ).”

Mr Omotoso said the two events scheduled for Day 10 are a Cultural display at Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena, Onikan, and an Inauguration Dinner at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

The commissioner further said that the social contract between the governor and the people of Lagos was never taken for granted, adding that the governor and his team proactively tackled head-on all the challenges that confronted the state within the first term.

“The administration, in line with its campaign promise, ensured that all abandoned/ongoing projects too numerous to mention here, were completed; …started and completed new projects and worked on a sustainable and enduring future for the State through several bold and audacious policies and projects,” Mr Omotoso said.

“We can safely state here that it is not by accident that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration continued the Blue Line Rail project and completed it. It also started the Red Line Rail project that is nearing completion amid global economic challenges.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

