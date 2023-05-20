The South-south Parliamentary Caucus in the 9th National Assembly has thrown its weights behind the aspiration of Godswill Akpabio and Jubrin Barau for the office of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly respectively.

In a statement on Thursday jointly signed by the Caucus chairman, Francis Charles and secretary, Chinyere Iqwe, the group said Mr Akpabio’s aspiration will foster unity in Nigeria.

“We therefore urge all our governors, senators and well-meaning Nigerians to accept Mr Akpabio’s aspiration as a welcome development that will foster peace and justice and engender national cohesion and development,” the group said.

Mr Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State was first elected to the Nigerian Senate in 2015 where he became the Minority Leader. He was first elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but later defected to the ruling APC.

He contested again for the senatorial election in 2019 as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, but lost to the incumbent, Christopher Ekpenyong, a former Akwa Ibom deputy governor who was the PDP candidate in the election.

But Mr Akpabio defeated his former ally, Emmanuel Enoidem, who was the PDP candidate in the 25 February National Assembly election to emerge Senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North-West District.

Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC have adopted Mr Akpabio for the office of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

The South-South Parliamentary Caucus thanked the National Working Committee of the ruling APC for “conceding” the position to the region and the choice of Mr Akpabio, describing the gesture as a mark of honour and recognition to the people of the oil-rich region.

“Mr Akpabio’s tenure as governor of Akwa Ibom State (2007-2015), Senate Minority Leader (2015 – 2018) and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs (2019 – 2022) changed the development narratives and has properly equipped him with the capacity and character to lead the National Assembly and ensure even development,” the group said.

