The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, says he is satisfied with the recognition and leadership experience he has achieved while in the upper legislative chamber for almost eight years.

Mr Omo-Agege, who represents the Delta Central District, said he decided to quit the Senate for the governorship position in his state because he has achieved everything he wanted at the Senate.

Mr Omo-Agege disclosed this on Thursday when he hosted some of his secondary schoolmates at his office in the National Assembly.

“When I came here to the National Assembly, my mind was made up on what I wanted to do. I don’t believe that one stays in power in perpetuity. You come, make your contribution and move on. I was determined to ensure that eight years is good enough for me in the National Assembly. If I am not able to leave my mark in eight years, it means that I was not prepared in the first place,” he said.

“I came here, I knew what I wanted to achieve and I have achieved it. And before the APC primaries, I made up my mind that the National Assembly was enough for me. That was why I took the decision that my services would be better appreciated this time if I were to serve as the governor of the state. And I very much believe this decision will come to fruition.”

Earlier, the National President St Georges College Obinomba Old Boys Association, Cosmos Nwanwene, said the visit was to appreciate the deputy senate president for facilitating various projects in the school.

Mr Nwanwene listed the projects to include a 100-bed hostel each for boys and girls, two-floor classroom blocks, an e-library, an administrative building and a dining hall building, among others.

The projects, he noted, were promises made and kept by the lawmaker, adding that the school has never witnessed such a face-lift since its establishment in 1960.

