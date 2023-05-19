A former vice-chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Cyril Onwumechili, a professor, has died at the age of 91.

Mr Onwumechili served as OAU’s vice-chancellor from 1979 to 1982, at the age of 47.

The university Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

The university extended condolences to the late professor’s family, friends, and loved ones.

Mr Olarewaju said the authorities at OAU received his death with a heavy heart and deep sadness.

Eulogy

The university vice-chancellor, Adebayo Bamire, a professor, is said to have described the late former VC as a detribalised Nigerian and a renowned academic of high repute.

According to the statement, Mr Bamire noted that the late professor championed progressive policies, fostered a vibrant academic community, and left an indelible mark on the university during his time as the vice-chancellor.

“Under Professor Cyril Onwumechili’s leadership, the university experienced remarkable growth and advancement in various fields of study, research, and outreach as he spearheaded strategic initiatives that fostered interdisciplinary collaborations, established partnerships with renowned institutions worldwide, and ensured the university’s relevance in an ever-evolving global landscape,” he said.

He also described Mr Onwumechili as an exceptional scholar, renowned for his groundbreaking research as a Physicist.

“In fact, Professor Onwumechili was a compassionate mentor, a trusted confidant whose genuine concern for the well-being of staff, students and faculty resonated deeply within the university community, fostering an environment of support, growth and collaboration,” he added.

About Mr Onwumechili

Professor Cyril Onwumechili was born in Enugu State in 1932. He attended King’s College, Lagos.

He bagged a bachelor’s degree in Physics from the University of London in 1953 and a master’s degree from the University of Ibadan in 1954. He also received a Doctorate degree from the University of London.

Professor Onwumechili became a professor of Physics at the age of 30 in 1962.

During his active years, he taught at the University of Ibadan and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. In 1979 at the age of 47, he was appointed the vice-chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (formerly the University of Ife).

He was the first Nigerian Geophysicist and the second President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, elected in 1979.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

