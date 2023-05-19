The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has trained 27 prosecutors on the investigation and prosecution of crimes against journalists and the protection of freedom of expression.

The 3-day capacity building workshop from 17 to 19 May, held in Abuja, focused on the freedom of expression, the safety of journalists and access to information.

It also provided the participants with practical and theoretical tools to carry out their responsibility of promoting and upholding the rule of law.

The training was supported through the Multi-Donor Programme on Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists which was part of UNESCO’s Judges Initiative aimed at reinforcing capacities of judicial actors.

The Officer-in-Charge of UNESCO Office Abuja, Philippe Delange, observed that between 2006 and 2020, over 1,200 journalists were killed around the world.

Mr Delange said that according to the UNESCO Observatory of killed journalists, about nine out of ten cases of the killings remained judicially unresolved.

Represented by Magdalene Anene-Maidoh, he said that such crimes had repercussions on the victims and their families and hindered freedom of expression, which was fundamental to democracy and human rights.

“A free, independent, pluralistic media, working in safe conditions, can serve as a watchdog for democracy, ensuring free flow of information and the exercise of the public’s right to access information.

“Journalists, when free to investigate, analyse and diffuse news are essential for ensuring openness, accountability and transparency.

“As such, UNESCO directly contributes to the achievement of the United Nations 2030 Agenda, especially Sustainable Development Goal 16.10.

“The goal seeks to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all, and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels,’’ he said.

The official said the UN Plan of Action was established within the UN System to address these issues by bringing together UN agencies, national authorities, judicial actors, media and civil societies.

He added that judicial actors had the role of reinforcing the “Prevention, Protection and Prosecution ‘’of crimes committed against journalists.

Mr Delange further said the workshop provided the platform to discuss, exchange good practices and perspectives and refresh memories on international and regional standards on freedom of expression and the safety of journalists.

“This is also to ensure that those accounted as responsible for attacks against journalists were prosecuted and tried,’’ he said.

Mr Delange said the workshop would strengthen the rule of law and human rights in Nigeria, and support the role of prosecutors in protecting and ensuring an environment conducive to freedom of expression.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were drawn from Lagos, Enugu, Anambra, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kano, Plateau, Gombe, Delta and Rivers States.

The event had in attendance the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Muhammed Abubakar, and stakeholders from the Ministry of Information and Culture, among others.

(NAN)

