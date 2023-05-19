A fire incident occurred at the server room of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Unit of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The Director of Information and Communication, FCT, Muhammad Sule, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Sule said the fire incident was a result of an electric power surge at about 8 p.m on Thursday.

He said the incident, which partially affected the server room, was contained in less than 15 minutes by the combined efforts of Federal and FCT fire services, and security men on duty.

“The Administration wishes to assure its clientele that the incident will not in any way interfere with its daily operations as there exists adequate redundancy.

“To this end, there is no cause for alarm as the incident will not in any way hinder the smooth operations of the ICT Unit nor any function of the Administration.

“The Administration wishes to use this medium to commend the prompt intervention of the gallant officers of the FCT and Federal Fire Service officials for their prompt response and action.”

(NAN)

