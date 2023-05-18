President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution and renewal of the Governing Board for the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).
The new Chairman of the Board is James Akintola, who succeeds Tunde Lemo after the latter voluntarily stepped down. Other members of the old board have had their terms renewed.
Mr Lemo conveyed his appreciation to President Buhari for the opportunity given to him to serve the country.
Mr Akintola, the new chairman, had occupied similar positions in many states. A multi-skilled construction professional, he had been Senior Special Assistant Infrastructure in Ogun State, Consultant to Kwara State, Special Adviser Infrastructure, Oyo State, and Executive Chairman, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, among others.
He holds a B.Sc in Architecture from the University of Lagos, and an M.Sc in the same field from the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.
Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
