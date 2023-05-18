A retired professor of sociology at the university of Lagos, Lai Olurode, has advised President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and newly elected governors to consider certain factors in nominating those to serve in their governments.

In a statement he sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Olurode enumerated factors he said Mr Tinubu and the new governors should consider in assembling their teams.

“Political appointments should not be for those who are driven by desperate desire for the perquisites and fame that such positions confer on occupants,” the former national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said.

“There must be a burning desire that recognises that Nigeria is in an emergency in all spheres and that life needs to be restored to all sectors. Good governance is indeed an imperative.”

The professor urged Mr Tinubu and the incoming governors to design a measurement instrument that “will assist elected officials at all cadres to capture previous contributions to service either in the private or public sector.”

Mr Olurode added, “Secondly, health conditions of nominees are important. This is where age of appointees become relevant. In key sectors that are critical to development in the third world, such as education, works, health, department and rural transformation, young people in their thirties or forties should be searched for.

“The cut-off age for sectors that are the life wire of the economy, should be about 55. Of course, we recognise that there may be individuals who are outside this age bracket but, are nevertheless, savvy and healthy. An allowance can be made for such exceptional cases.

“Apart from placing services far higher in our considerations, gender balance is being advocated. Appointees must represent and reflect Nigeria’s diversities, ethno-religipus complexity. This will enable all Nigerians to have confidence in the new governments at all levels. This will also promote synergy between state and society. A non-inclusive government cannot work in present day Nigeria.

The professor further counselled Mr Tinubu and the new governments at state levels to stay away from the temptations of winners-take-all, a tendency he said could breed unnecessary rivalry and run-the-government-down mentality.

“Those who could not make the list of political appointees and rightly or wrongly believe they had played significant roles in putting the government in place should realise that service to society or state is elastic and the objective can be met in or out of government circles,” Mr Olurode continued.

“Political party members, campaign managers among other social groups shouldn’t mount too much pressure on members of the new governments. They should concede some breathing space to them to enable them think through policy documents that are central to good governance. Too much pressure on elected officials is inimical to their health and good governance.”

He also advised Mr Tinubu, politicians and other Nigerians to emulate the attitudes of former Governors Lateef Jakande and Bisi Akande and incumbent Governor Nasir El-Rufai whose attitudes to governance, he said, is one of service which can be achieved even outside of political office.

