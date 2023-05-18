Lagos State commissioner of police, Idowu Owohunwa, paid a visit on Thursday to a motorcyclist, Al-Hassan Usman, brutalised by police officers.

The police’s spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known via his Twitter handle.

“CP Idowu Owohunwa today visited the young man involved in this incident and members/leadership of the Hausa community in Abattoir Market, Agege,” he wrote.

“The CP, who condemned the excessive use of force by the policemen in enforcing the existing ban on use of motorcycles in certain parts of Lagos State, has assured members of the public that the disciplinary measures already initiated against the men would be brought to a logical conclusion and the outcome made public.

“The Command will continue to ensure that the rule of law is upheld, while not relenting in enforcing the laws of the land.”

Backstory

Some police officers had been captured assaulting the unarmed commercial bike rider in the Abule-Egba area of the state.

The viral video shared on Twitter on Wednesday showed the moment three police officers were assaulting the young man.

While one of them hit him with what appears to be an iron rod, another pushed him away in order to forcefully take his motorcycle.

One of the police officers rode the motorcycle away while the others followed behind in a tricycle leaving the young man injured and bleeding.

However, Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the officers had been detained.

