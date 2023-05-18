The spokesperson of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Oladayo Badmus, and one other member of the party, Olayemi Idowu, have been arraigned before a Magistrate court in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for allegedly breaking into the state secretariat of the party.

The two accused persons were arraigned by the police on Wednesday on a three-count charge of conspiracy, malicious damage and stealing. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Matthew Famuyiwa, told the court that the accused committed the offences on 12 May at Fajol House in Car Wash area of Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State.

Mr Famuyiwa said the defendants conspired between themselves to commit a felony by breaking into the party secretariat and entering the office of the party chairman, Sunday Oginni.

He further stated that the defendants damaged two standing fans, windows, doors, photo portraits and padlock in the chairman’s office, all items which were valued at N575,000.

The police prosecutor also told the court that the defendants also stole the sum of N7.5 million belonging to the party.

He said the alleged offences contravened sections 516, 411 412, 415 and 390 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

The magistrate, S.A.A Fiade, thereafter admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N2 million each with one surety each who must be licenced and registered bonds men with the Ogun State Judiciary.

Mrs Fiade adjourned the case till 8 June for hearing.

Meanwhile, the state executive of the NNPP has suspended the duo till further notice.

The embattled state chairman said a motion for their suspension was ratified at an emergency stakeholders meeting of the party in Abeokuta, shortly after the court session.

“Following the outcome in court today, the duo of Oladayo Badmus (South West Public Relations Officer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP) and Olayemi Idowu (NNPP’S chieftain) are therefore suspended from this party till further notice.

“As a law abiding party, we will not harbour them hence the ratification of their suspension by this meeting.”

