Manchester City are through to the final of this season’s Champions League and they did it in style; hammering defending champions Real Madrid 4-0 Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium.

This resounding victory comes on the heels of a 1-1 draw in the first leg, bringing the aggregate to 5-1 in favour of the English side.

The home team showed their intent right from the start, piling on the pressure with early attempts on goal from Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

Breakthrough

The breakthrough came in the 23rd minute when Bernardo Silva found the back of the net after a perfect through ball from De Bruyne.

Silva scored again in the 37th minute, heading home a well-placed cross to double City’s lead before the halftime whistle.

The second half saw City continue their dominance, even as Real Madrid made several attempts to change the game’s dynamics with substitutions.

However, it was Manchester City that struck again in the 76th minute when Éder Militão, unfortunately, put the ball into his own net, extending City’s lead to 3-0.

In the dying moments of the match, substitute Julián Álvarez put the final nail in Madrid’s coffin, slotting home a fourth goal for City in the first minute of stoppage time, courtesy of an assist from Phil Foden.

Record soiled

191 – This will be Carlo Ancelotti’s 191st game as a manager in the UEFA Champions League, the outright most of any coach in the competition’s history (overtaking Alex Ferguson, 190). Master. pic.twitter.com/Wqd3SgGnYp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 17, 2023

Unfortunately for Carlo Ancelotti, the historic night when he was handling his 191st game as a manager in the UEFA Champions League, surpassing Sir Alex Ferguson to become the most experienced coach in the competition’s history, ended on a sour note.

Bernardo Silva also etched his name into the history books, becoming the third player to score two or more goals in a Champions League semi-final match against Real Madrid, following Lionel Messi in 2011 and Robert Lewandowski in 2013.

Manchester City will now face Inter Milan in the final, with the chance to claim their first Champions League title.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will reflect on their performance, having been unable to win any of their previous five away games against Manchester City in the competition.

For Pep Guardiola and his men, they are on course for a historic treble as they are also in the run for both the FA Cup and Premier League titles.

