President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana is expected to chair the public presentation and launching of two new books on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, 19 May, at the State House Conference Center, Abuja.
According to Babagana Kingibe, the Chairman, Organizing Committee for the event, other distinguished guests expected at the book presentation include Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, and Kashim Shettima, the vice president-elect.
The books for public presentation are: “STATE OF REPAIR: HOW MUHAMMADU BUHARI TRIED TO TRANSFORM NIGERIA FOR THE BETTER” by Anthony Goldman, former journalist and ex Africa Editor of the Financial Times of London; and “THE LEGACY OF MUHAMMADU BUHARI” by Abu Ibrahim, former representative of Southern Katsina Senatorial District in the National Assembly.
READ ALSO: State House Medical Centre: Buhari to inaugurate N21 billion presidential wing Friday
Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999