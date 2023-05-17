A former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, will on May 25 speak at the Centre for Pan-African and Peace Studies (CePAPS) of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja.

The Centre is hosting the special event to celebrate Africa Day 2023. This year’s theme is “Afrocentric Architecture Defined: Developing New Landscapes for Nigeria Today, Tomorrow & Beyond” and “The Future of Africa & Nigeria’s Leadership Role.”

Dr Peterside, a celebrated public sector turnaround expert, technocrat and columnist,

will speak on “The Future of Africa and Nigeria’s Leadership Role,” where he is expected to identify the parameters of global and continental leadership and try to locate Nigeria in the African nexus of power and leadership.

Until recently, Mr Peterside was director general of NIMASA. He is reputed to have taken the agency to national and international reckoning.

The event will feature expert speakers and panelists discussing the importance of Afrocentric architecture in developing new landscapes for Nigeria and the role Nigeria can play in shaping the future of Africa.

The event will hold at 11 am on May 25 both on-site at the NNPC Hall at the AUST campus in Abuja, and on zoom.

The lecture, which is open to the public, is designed to be an interactive and engaging experience for all attendees and would afford all participants the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field of architecture and leadership.

The CePAPS is a leading research Centre of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja, dedicated to promoting Pan-Africanism and peace studies throughout the continent.

The centre is committed to advancing knowledge and understanding of Africa’s history, culture, and traditions, and to promoting sustainable development and social justice throughout the continent.

“With its commitment to research and education, CePAPS is helping to shape the future of Africa and to ensure that the continent remains a vibrant and dynamic place for generations to come,” a statement by Mr Peterside’s media team said.

