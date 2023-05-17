The police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, say they have arrested 10 suspected kidnappers who specialise in terrorising people within Sapele and surrounding communities in the state.

Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this in a statement he sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

Mr Edafe, a deputy police superintendent, who said the arrests were intelligence-driven, identified one of the suspects as Nyero Sunday, 29.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include, a Toyota Corolla car, a locally made cut-to-size single barrel gun and 11 rounds of live cartridges.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Umar Bello, 33, from Sokoto State but resides in Warri. He usually buys the stolen phones and other valuables robbed from their victims,” Mr Edafe said.

According to Mr Edafe, the police operatives in the state on Monday arrested three suspects that specialise in robbing people at nights along the Airport Road in the state.

“One of the suspects, Nworie Emmanuel, 20, was arrested and taken to the police station. During interrogation, the suspect stated that he is a member of a three-man gang of armed robbers who uses a tricycle to rob innocent people of their belongings along Airport Road Warri.

“The tricycle, the knife they use to scare their victims are in custody alongside the suspect while effort is on to arrest the other fleeing members of the gang,” he said.

Similarly, a female suspect, Priscillia Amor, 35, was arrested on Tuesday with “26 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, 19 wraps of substance suspected to be Methamphetamine, eight packets of razlers and some mobile phones”.

The suspect, Mr Edafe said, was arrested when operatives of the command raided a “blackspot” along Osuani in Patani Local Government Area of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

