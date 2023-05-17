The police in Ebonyi State, south-east Nigeria, said they have arrested four people who allegedly killed Christopher Ewa, the traditional ruler of Umuezeokaoha Community in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyey, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some gunmen shot Mr Ewa dead in his palace on 27 February, two days after the 2023 presidential election.

Before his death, the slain monarch was the chairperson of Ezza North Traditional Rulers Council in Ebonyi State.

Ms Onovwakpoyeya, a superintendent of police, said the arrested suspects are members of a dreaded gang of the Ayes Confraternity who invaded the monarch’s palace with AK-47 rifles and other weapons which they used in killing him.

“They were led by one Nnabuike Egede aka Champaign. Others are Chukwudi Aliewa, Obinna Igwe aka Nwampepe, Okechukwu Nwamgbegbu and others numbering 30,” she said.

“The dreaded hoodlums gained access into the highly-fortified palace through the fence and on sighting the Eze, they shot at him severally and abandoned him in a pool of his blood to die, after which they fled into hiding,” Ms Onovwakpoyeya stated.

The police spokesperson said the case was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation after one of the victim’s sons, Igboke Onyema, reported the incident.

She said the arrest of the suspects followed the outcome of the investigations by SCID.

“The arrested suspects were interrogated and they made useful statements confessing to the crime.

“The suspects in their various confessions mentioned some of their cohorts currently at large, who participated actively in the crime,” Ms Onovwakpoyeya said.

