The death toll in the armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has climbed to 822, the Sudanese Doctors Union said Tuesday.
“The number of civilian deaths since the beginning of the clashes has climbed to 822 with 3,215 injuries,” the nongovernmental organisation said in a statement.
The casualty statistics covered the national capital Khartoum, the capital of North Kordofan State El-Obeid and the capital of West Darfur State Geneina, the union noted.
Eyewitnesses said direct clashes broke out on Tuesday between units of the Sudanese Army and RSF fighters in the Jabra area in the south of Khartoum and the areas of Arkaweet, Al-Mamoura and El-Jeraif in the east of the capital.
READ ALSO: EDITORIAL: Saving Sudan and Nigerians stuck in the hell-hole
RSF said in video clips published on Tuesday that it had seized the Al-Kadro camp in Bahri town, a major camp of the Sudanese Army.
However, the army said on its Facebook page “Our forces have repulsed an attempted attack by the RSF to take control of Al-Kadaro camp and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.”
Sudan had been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since 15 April.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999