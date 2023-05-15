President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Ralph Akinfeleye over the passing of his wife, Carol Anike Akinfeleye.

In a condolence message issued by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, Mr Buhari prayed for God’s comfort for Mr Akinfeleye and family at this trying period of grief.

Mr Buhari condoled with family, friends and associates of Mrs Akinfeleye, ”whose good work will continue to speak, particularly about the many lives she touched with her trademark charity, kindness and love.”

He urged full trust in the Almighty God for strength and direction as the family prepares for the final rites of the deceased.

The president prayed that God would grant the departed wife and mother, who was the Yeye Gbekonuyi of Idanre Kingdom and a former school Principal and Director of Education in Lagos State, a peaceful rest.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

