The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan on Sunday condemned in strong terms the attack on worshipers by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF), saying it grossly violated human rights and international law.

The condemnation is contained in a statement released in Abuja by Mohamed Abdelmannan, the Sudanese Ambassador to Nigeria.

The ambassador explained that the terrorist act was followed by the rebel militia’s attack on the Al-Masalma Church in Omdurman.

“In continuation of its terrorism breach of armistice, flagrant violation of international laws, and established societal norms, the rebel Rapid Support militia forces carried out another attack this morning, Sunday, May 14, 2023.

“(It) was a treacherous attack on the worshipers of Margis Church in the Al-Masalma neighborhood of Omdurman and they fired indiscriminately at the worshipers, wounding three of them with bullets.

“They beat the priest, entered the home for elderly women and the dormitory for girls attached to the church in search of money to steal.

“The ministry condemns this criminal behaviour, flagrant violation of human rights and international law by targeting worshipers and places of worship.

“The ministry calls on the international community and human right organisations to condemn this barbaric behaviour by the rebel Rapid Support militia,” he said in the statement.

The envoy urged the international community to consider the RSF a terrorist organisation, and hold it legally and morally responsible.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

