Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has appeared at the Ikeja police command on Monday following a video footage showing him assaulting a police officer on duty.

A police source at the command told PREMIUM TIMES that the singer was accompanied by Femi Falana, a senior lawyer.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, also confirmed the information via a text message to this reporter.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had on Sunday ordered Mr Kuti’s arrest after a video of the musician assaulting a policeman surfaced online.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly,” the statement read.

In a video circulating on social media, the singer, son of late Afrobeat icon, Fela Kuti, was seen hitting an officer. However, in the short clip, the officer did not retaliate.

The official outcome of the visitation is yet unknown as of press time.

But the police source who does not want to be named because he isn’t authorized to speak said the singer is “presently being taken to the State Criminal Intelligence Department in Panti, in the Yaba area of the state’.

Seun Kuti has been widely condemned for his action, with many Nigerians calling on the authorities to prosecute him as a deterent to other people who have no respect for security operatives and other enforcers doing their jobs as stipulated by the law.

