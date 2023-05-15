Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has appeared at the Ikeja police command on Monday following a video footage

A police source at the command told PREMIUM TIMES that the singer was accompanied by Femi Falana, a senior lawyer.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, also confirmed the information via text message.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had on Sunday ordered Mr Kuti’s arrest after a video of the musician assaulting a policeman surfaced online.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly,” the statement read.

In a video circulating on the internet, the singer was seen hitting an officer. However, in the short clip, the officer did not retaliate.

The official outcome of the visitation is yet unknown as of press time.

But the police source who does not want to be named because he isn’t authorized to speak said the singer is “presently being taken to the State Criminal Intelligence Department in Panti, Yaba area of the state’.

