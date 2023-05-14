Police in Delta have arrested two kidnap suspects at the Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, told journalists in Warri (Delta) on Sunday the suspects were nabbed by a police decoy squad following a credible and intelligence-led investigation.

“Operatives of the decoy squad embarked on a sting operation on May 11 and arrested one Emmanuel James, suspected to be the leader of the gang.

“On May 12, the suspect led the operatives to the Ejewu community in Udu Local Government Area of the state where the gang’s driver, Ejiro Peter, was arrested.

“They confessed their involvement in a series of armed robberies and kidnapping in Ughelli and Warri and the April 27 kidnap of Mr and Mrs Okutonye Efetobore at Ughellli town.

“They also confessed to have collected a N1 million before releasing the couple,’’ he said.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects led police operatives to another notorious gang member.at Egbike Community in Udu Local Government Area on 12 May

Upon sighting police operatives, the third suspect engaged them in a gun duel and, in the process, escaped through the ceiling of his roof with bullet wounds, he said.

He also said that when the apartment was searched, a bag containing a locally-fabricated pistol and three rounds of 7.62 AK-47 live ammunition were recovered.

Mr Edafe added that a manhunt was ongoing for the fleeing suspect.

(NAN)

