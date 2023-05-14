The anointed candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Senate President and Deputy Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibirin, have paid a courtesy visit to the outgoing governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari.

The senators-elect had in their delegation other senators, including Solomon Olamilekan APC- Lagos West), Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti Central) and Yusuf Yusuf (APC-Taraba Central).

During the visit in the early hours of Sunday, the senators solicited the support of Mr Masaru for the joint ticket of Messrs Akpabio and Jibrin in the race for the leadership of the Senate.

Many of the other aspirants have rejected the nomination of Messrs Akpabio and Jibrin by the APC and questioned the zoning formula on which it is based.

The vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, on Friday, said the nominations were made to ensure religious balance in the political leadership of the country.

Mr Akpabio and the deputy senate president hopeful have, however, ignored the criticisms from their opponents and continued with their consultations.

In his remarks, Mr Masari endorsed their joint ticket and assured them of his support.

