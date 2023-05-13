The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum and the presidential candidate of the party in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, have congratulated the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on his 63rd birthday.

Atiku and the governors in separate statements on Saturday said the governor developed Osun State “miraculously” within 100 days in office.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, who issued the statement on behalf of PDP governors, commended Mr Adeleke for his good works in the state.

He said the Osun governor has displayed confidence in the progress of the party and development of the nation.

“He joined the Forum in high spirit, easily associating with his colleagues, displaying so much confidence in the progressive ideals of our Party (PDP) and the resolute stance of our Forum in rebuilding our country,” he said.

“He has unreservedly restored the dignity of labour by promp payment of backlog of salaries and pensions in Osun State since assumption of office, and made a huge impact in the development of lives in the State in such a short time. Indeed, his first hundred days is nothing short of a miracle,” he added

“He has commenced timely reforms in the education sector, revived ICT and Science and Technology at basic and secondary education levels, reset agriculture and food supply chains, approved empowerment for SMEs, healthcare provision and infrastructural renewal, road infrastructure and maintenance, skill acquisition for youths and women, and established a conducive environment for investors, among others. We assure him of our unalloyed support always.”

Also, Atiku, in a statement he personally issued, commended Mr Adeleke for standing by him and the party in the general elections.

“Your abiding faith in the people of Osun State and the fidelity of the law courts have brought you to great heights, your joyful disposition has endeared you to many Nigerians, and your performance in office so far is a beacon to the delivery of democratic dividends, once the votes of the people genuinely count. The testimony of your performance is not only attested to in the media, as with the award presented to you yesterday but more importantly, by the great people of Osun,” he said.

“Your loyalty to our party is unalloyed and evidenced by the back-to-back electoral victories you have achieved in Osun State, against all odds. You delivered robustly in the federal elections and followed it up with the State House of Assembly – history will forever remember you kindly,” he added.

“I celebrate with you today with confidence and hope that the light now shining in Osun will also radiate over this nation for the good of our people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

