The police in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria, said they have arraigned 29 suspected cultists over their alleged involvement in a deadly clash in Uyo that has left at least four persons dead.

In a statement on Friday, the police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon said the suspects were remanded at the Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi has released additional tactical resources targeted at identifying culprits who are at large, their sponsors, and has vowed to bring them to book within the shortest time possible,” Mr Macdon said.

The 29 suspects, Mr Macdon said, were arraigned after “diligent screening” adding that they were among the 65 arrested in connection with cult clashes within communities along Nwaniba Road, a major road in the state that lead to the permanent campus of the University of Uyo and a five-star hotel, Ibom Hotel and Golf resort.

The area has witnessed frequent clashes among rival cult groups in the past, the latest, this newspaper gathered, is between Klaans and Black Axe who are fighting over the control of toll collection at bus parks.

The clash, this newspaper learnt, began on Monday in Idu, headquarters of Uruan Local Government Area located along the Nwaniba Road and later spread to communities around the area.

For days, the cultists terrorised communities in the area, forcing businesses to close while some residents fled their homes because of shootout between rival gangs.

But Mr Macdon, a superintendent of police, has advised law abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses urging them to furnish the police with information about threats to their lives.

The Akwa Ibom State Government in 2018 proscribed 32 cult groups as part of the measures to tackle the rising cult violence in the state.

