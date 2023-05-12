President Muhammadu Buhari shares in the joy of the occasion as Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State celebrates his 63rd birthday, 13 May, 2023.
President Buhari affirms that the senator, who represented Osun-West in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, solidified his base and gradually built a formidable network of friends and political allies that have helped his many victories, including leading one of the 36 states in the country.
The president believes that Mr Adeleke’s easy going outlook on life has turned into an asset, with a huge following that cuts across all ages.
He urges the Osun State Governor, whose victory was recently validated by the Supreme Court, to place interest of the state and welfare of the people above all else, and seek God’s guidance to deliver on his mandate.
The president prays that the Almighty God will grant Mr Adeleke the strength, wisdom and courage to serve his people and the nation.
Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
