The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Science, Kwale in Delta State.

Mr Omo-Agege said this in a statement in Asaba on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunny Areh.

”Following persistent strategic and fruitful engagements between the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and a subsequent direct request to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the federal government has now approved the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Science, Kwale.

“This is a great win for all our people, especially the Ndokwa nation. It is a fulfillment of a major campaign promise by the deputy Senate president to the good people of Ndokwa nation during the last electoral campaigns. We give all the glory to God Almighty,” he said.

Mr Omo-Agege said he was eternally grateful to the president for his undeniable patriotic and equitable leadership spirit which has again resulted in the establishment of this much needed institution.

He said that the gesture came at the heels of the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic Orogun in Ughelli North LGA of the state, both for the good of the people.

The deputy senate president also thanked the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, for demonstrating admirable patriotism and respect for positive friendship in managing the huge responsibilities of state.

Mr Omo-Agege said the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Science, Kwale was without question, a worthy achievement.

“It’s my hope that our leaders will work together to realise its proper take-off and sustainable functioning for the benefits of our youths.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

