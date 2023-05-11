The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set aside the suspension of Barnabas Gemade and six others by the Benue State chapter of the party.

The APC in Benue had on Wednesday announced the suspension of Mr Gemade and others for alleged anti-party activities.

However, in a statement on Thursday, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, said the suspension has been set aside by the National Working Committee (NWC) pending a review of the allegations.

“The party has directed that the said suspension and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter.

“Therefore, Senator Gemade, Professor Shija, and five others that are affected by the said suspension are, and remain, bonafide members of the Benue State Chapter of our Party,” the statement reads in part.

Mr Gemade, a former senator, contested the governorship primary election against Hyacinth Alia, the Benue State governor-elect.

The former senator was accused of working against the party because he lost his polling unit, ward and local government area to the opposition.

Mr Gemade served as a minister and later the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

