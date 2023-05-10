The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday, met with a delegation of the United Nation Development Programme, UNDP and the German Government during which it canvassed upport and productive partnership in improving policing in Nigeria in line with the ongoing police reforms.

This is in continuation of the commission’s stakeholders advocacy meetings for a holistic overhaul of the Nigeria Police Force for optimum service delivery.

It is also the brainchild of the commission’s Chairman, Solomon Arase, a former Inspector General of Police.

At the meeting which held at the corporate headquarters of the commission in. Abuja, a member of the commission, Clara Ogunbiyi, who represented the chairman, said it has been a difficult task to oversight the police with the myriads of challenges facing the commission.

Mrs Ogunbiyi solicited for assistance from the Organisation and the German government in some areas that will help the commission rebuild the Nigeria Police Force for better performance.

She mentioned the building of an automated police personnel database and conduct of a verification exercise on police personnel. This, she said, will enable the commission have a reliable data on police personnel in Nigeria.

Mrs Ogunbiyi, retired justice of the Supreme Court, also said the commission will need support in carrying out background checks on recruits and cadets in training to assist verify their credentials and determine previous criminal records or involvement in criminal activities.

She spoke on the need for medical/psychiatric evaluation of police officers for early detection of illness and prevent sudden deaths while in service.

According to her, it will also help discover officers who are addicted to hard drugs or alcohol and rehabilitate them. Mentally unstable officers will also be discovered and taken off the streets or their appointments terminated.

Mrs Ogunbiyi called for support for specialised training of staff of the commission on investigation, communication skills, ICT and administrative procedures of the NPF. She said this will help equip staff with the required skills that would enable them optimally perform their duties.

Simon Ridley of UNDP Nigeria said the organisation is in the commission to explore how it can collaborate, partner, support and strenghten the ongoing police reforms in the country.

Mr. Ridley also noted that the organisation was also interested in the commission’s role in police oversight and accountability and to explore opportunities for collaboration.

Grothe Tobias of the Federal Foreign Office of the German Embassy, security sector represented the German Government at the Stakeholders Meeting.

Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations

Wednesday, May 10th, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

