Sixty-five suspects have so far been arrested over a clash between two rival cult groups in Uyo that has left at least four people dead, the police in Akwa Ibom State have said.

Some reports suggested that the number of people killed was much more than the figure given by the police.

The clash, which reportedly began on Monday, concentrated within communities along Nwaniba Road, a major road that leads to a five-star hotel, Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, in Uyo, and the permanent campus of the University of Uyo.

Communities around Nwaniba in Uyo are notorious for cult-related killings and violence.

Businesses were forced to close shops, while some residents fled their homes on Monday evening because of the shootout between the rival gangs.

The clash continued on Tuesday and Wednesday despite the deployment of police to the area.

Visitors, including a newspaper reporter, Nora Iwang, who went to buy medication in a pharmacy, were trapped around Nwaniba Road for hours on Monday night because of the shootout.

“Please pray for me. I’m in danger. God, please save my life,” Ms Iwang wrote on her Facebook page at 9:13 p.m. on Monday.

“Please avoid Nwaniba; it’s not safe,” she had written about four minutes before her cry for help.

PREMIUM TIMES spoke with Ms Iwang Tuesday morning. She said she was rescued out of the community by a friend around midnight.

“I went to Nwaniba to buy some medication at a pharmacy, so I ran into (the) cult clash,” she said. “It was horrible. Something I have never seen before.”

“A total of 65 persons have been arrested. A proper screening will be done. Those found culpable will be charged in court while those not connected to the crisis will be let go, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko MacDon, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Some of the people arrested were helping the police with useful information, Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, said.

“We urge residents to remain vigilant and go about their normal businesses as normalcy is being restored,” he said.

The Akwa Ibom State Government in 2018 proscribed 32 cult groups as part of the measures to tackle the rising cult violence in the state.

