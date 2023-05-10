The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Ayogu Eze (Enugu) and five others as Federal Commissioners for (RMAFC).

This followed the adoption of the report of Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs at plenary on Wednesday.

Others confirmed as federal commissioners of RMAFC included; Peter Opara (Imo) Hauwa Umar Aliyu (Jigawa), Rakiya Tanko Haruna (Kebbi).

Also confirmed were Ismail Mohammed (Kwara) and Kolade Abimbola (Oyo).

The Senate also at plenary confirmed the appointment of Abdu Abubakar as non -executive director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

His confirmation followed the adoption of report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

Six bills also scaled first reading including, Federal Road Commission Training Institutions Establishment Bill 2023, National Board for Arabic and Islamic studies Establishment Bill 2023, Federal Medical Centre Ibeji-Lekki, Lagos State Establishment Bill, 2023 among others.

The senate also adopted the report of the Committee on Public Accounts on annual reports of the Auditor -General for the Federation, on the accounts of the Federation for 2017 and 2018 among others.

(NAN)

