The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of AbdulHakeem Mobolaji and six others as members of Governing Board of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

This followed the adoption of the report of senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institution at plenary on Tuesday.

Those confirmed included Osita Ogbu (South-east) Umar Gambo Jibrin (North-central), Mohammed Haruna(North-east) Yasmine Dalhatu(South-west).

Others were Simon Ogie (South-south) and Abimbola Olashore(South-west).

READ ALSO: NDIC verifies defunct Peak Merchant Bank depositors

Six bills also scaled first reading at plenary including -Haliru Dantoro University of Fisheries and Aquaculture, New Bussa, Niger Bill, the traditional complementary alternative medicine council establishment bill, the Institute of cooperative professionals of Nigeria establishment bill.

Others were the African Union of Development Agency -New Partnership for African Development Bill, the African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons Domestication and Enforcement Bill and the Institute of Chartered Islamic Finance Professionals Establishment Bill.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

